Jainendra Public School, Panchkula

Students of the school won medals in the five to 17 age group of the skating championship held at Delhi World Public School. Raghav of Class I B, Aarvi of II B, Nikhil of III A, Manan of III B, Himanish of V A and Abhijeet of V B bagged gold, silver and bronze medals in different categories of the competition .Their success was applauded by Principal Leena Sood.

#Panchkula