Jainendra Public School, Panchkula

Ahead of Diwali, school students organised a fete. The fete was inaugurated with ribbon cutting by SDM, Panchkula, Mamta Sharma. The foodies relished the food of their choice with all the stalls that had been set up and the games enthusiasts satiated their animated spirits at the varied game stalls and the dance fanatics twirled on the peppy numbers on the dance floor. Principal Leena Sood lauded everyone who had contributed in making the endeavour such a colossal success.

