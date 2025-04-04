DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / The School Tribune / Jainendra Public School, Panchkula

Jainendra Public School, Panchkula

Result and Graduation Day was held in the school with great enthusiasm. The event was graced by Mr and Mrs Vishal Jain (joint secretary) and Principal Leena Sood. The students who secured top positions were awarded trophies, while sports achievers...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Apr 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Result and Graduation Day was held in the school with great enthusiasm. The event was graced by Mr and Mrs Vishal Jain (joint secretary) and Principal Leena Sood. The students who secured top positions were awarded trophies, while sports achievers were honoured with medals. The result of the Best House Award was announced for the first time and the first prize was given to Sarojini House. The management and principal congratulated the position holders, their parents and teachers for their collective efforts in achieving success.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper