Jainendra Public School, Panchkula

Result and Graduation Day was held in the school with great enthusiasm. The event was graced by Mr and Mrs Vishal Jain (joint secretary) and Principal Leena Sood. The students who secured top positions were awarded trophies, while sports achievers were honoured with medals. The result of the Best House Award was announced for the first time and the first prize was given to Sarojini House. The management and principal congratulated the position holders, their parents and teachers for their collective efforts in achieving success.