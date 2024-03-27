Jainendra Public School, Panchkula

The school organised its annual result day ceremony with great pomp and show. The school authorities arranged multiple stalls and fun activities for the enjoyment of the students for achieving promotion to the next grade in flying colours. Principal Leena Sood gave away the trophies and the certificates to the ‘dazzlers’ to commemorate their accomplishments. She encouraged the students to gain new heights in future.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panchkula