Jal Pakhwada 2026 observed at DAV Senior Sec Model School

As per the guidelines of the CBSE, Jal Pakhwada 2026 was observed at DAV Senior Sec Model School, Panchkula. The Jal Shakti Abhiyan programme commenced with a pledge-taking ceremony, during which the entire school community resolved to save water, conserve it wisely, avoid its misuse and promote its reuse. To enhance awareness, various activities were organised. Students of Class IX participated in a painting competition on water conservation. Shefali (IX B) was adjudged first, Nehal Thakur (IX B) second and Arnav Kashyap (IX A) came third. Class VIII students expressed their creative ideas through a slogan-writing competition. Aradhya Yadav (VIII C) came first, Harshit Saini (VIII A) second and Pawani Yadav (VIII C) was adjudged third. Principal Ritu Dilbagi appreciated the efforts of the Science Department for conducting the activities effectively and efficiently.
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