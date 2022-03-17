the perfect shot

James Webb Telescope shares 1st view of cosmos

James Webb Telescope shares 1st view of cosmos

While the purpose of this image was to focus on the bright star at the center for alignment evaluation, Webb's optics and NIRCam are so sensitive that the galaxies and stars seen in the background showed up. (NASA)

Washington, March 17

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope's main mirror is now fully aligned, the agency officials have said.

Webb's team now expects that the telescope's optical performance will be able to meet or exceed the science goals the observatory was built to achieve.

The team completed the stage of alignment known as "fine phasing" on March 11. With the fine phasing stage complete, the team fully aligned Webb's primary imager, the Near-Infrared Camera, to the observatory's mirrors.

"We have fully aligned and focused the telescope on a star, and the performance is beating specifications. We are excited about what this means for science," said Ritva Keski-Kuha, deputy optical telescope element manager for Webb at NASA Goddard, in a statement. "We now know we have built the right telescope." "At this key stage in the commissioning of Webb's Optical Telescope Element, every optical parameter that has been checked and tested is performing at, or above, expectations," NASA added in the statement.

The team also found no critical issues and no measurable contamination or blockages to Webb's optical path. The observatory is able to successfully gather light from distant objects and deliver it to its instruments without issue.

During its alignment process, Webb took an image, which also shows galaxies and stars in the background. At the beginning of the alignment process in January, the telescope was delivering 18 individual images of the star, HD 84406, described by scientists as a very "boring star" in our Milky Way galaxy, Space.com reported.

In the 18 individual images, each of the primary mirror segments acted as a telescope on its own. But the new image released on Wednesday shows a bright-shining amber-coloured star emanating streams of light across the universe. Even more interesting than the star itself, however, is its background, revealing dozens of specks and dots - each a distant galaxy that was previously out of reach, the report said.

In the coming next six weeks, the Webb team will further align the telescope to include the Near-Infrared Spectrograph, Mid-Infrared Instrument, and Near InfraRed Imager and Slitless Spectrograph.

"The team is on track to conclude all aspects of Optical Telescope Element alignment by early May, if not sooner, before moving on to approximately two months of science instrument preparations. Webb's first full-resolution imagery and science data will be released in the summer," NASA said.

Webb is the world's premier space science observatory and once fully operational, will help solve mysteries in our solar system, look beyond distant worlds around other stars, and probe the mysterious structures and origins of our universe and our place in it.

Webb is an international programme led by NASA with its partners at ESA (European Space Agency) and the Canadian Space Agency. IANS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab Assembly Session LIVE Updates: CM Bhagwant Mann announces anti-corruption helpline

2
Haryana

Former tennis star Sharapova, Schumacher booked for fraud on Gurugram court order

3
Punjab

CM Mann chooses March 23 Matrydom Day for anti-corruption helpline launch

4
Nation

Necessary to strengthen Congress to fight BJP, inclusive leadership only way forward: G-23 leaders

5
Punjab

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal forgoes pension as ex-MLA

6
Punjab Election

Rs 3 cr spent on Bhagwant Mann's 17-minute swearing-in ceremony at Khatkar Kalan

7
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu breaks silence, reminds Bhagwant Mann to eradicate mafia raj in Punjab

8
Punjab

AAP could nominate Harbhajan Singh as its Rajya Sabha candidate

9
Punjab Election

Bhagwant Mann gets resounding welcome at Secretariat

10
Punjab Election

Congress MP Mohammad Sadiq all praise for Bhagwant Mann

Don't Miss

View All
Puppet show on Lord Krishna, Indian dance workshops to be among highlights of special Holi celebration in New York City
Diaspora

Puppet show on Lord Krishna, Indian dance workshops to be among highlights of special Holi celebration in New York City

As Bhagwant Mann assumes charge of the Chief Minister of Punjab, here’s a look at other actor-turned chief ministers
Lifestyle

As Bhagwant Mann assumes charge of the Chief Minister of Punjab, here's a look at other actor-turned chief ministers

United colours of ‘Basant’
Jalandhar

United colours of 'Basant' at Bhagwant Mann's swearing-in

Former tennis star Sharapova, Schumacher booked for fraud on Gurugram court order
Haryana

Former tennis star Sharapova, Schumacher booked for fraud on Gurugram court order

Khaps change tack: From rigid customs to quality education
Haryana

Haryana khaps change tack: From rigid customs to quality education

Expect challans through hi-tech CCTVs from March 25 in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Expect challans through hi-tech CCTVs from March 25 in Chandigarh

Youngest legislator of Punjab looks to raise voice for downtrodden
Punjab FACES OF CHANGE

Narinder Kaur Bharaj: Youngest legislator of Punjab looks to raise voice for downtrodden

‘Women in sexy clothes useless?’ Neena Gupta has a thing to say for all the trolls
Entertainment

‘Women in sexy clothes useless?’ Neena Gupta has a thing to say for all the trolls

Top Stories

New MLAs take oath as first session of 16th Punjab Vidhan Sabha begins

Punjab Assembly Session LIVE Updates: CM Bhagwant Mann announces anti-corruption helpline

New MLAs take oath; Bhagwant Mann administered oath first of...

A big pro-people decision in Punjab to be taken today, tweets Bhagwant Mann

CM Mann chooses March 23 Matrydom Day for anti-corruption helpline launch

This is the first major announcement made by Mann after he t...

Navjot Sidhu breaks silence, reminds Bhagwant Mann to eradicate mafia raj in Punjab

Navjot Sidhu breaks silence, reminds Bhagwant Mann to eradicate mafia raj in Punjab

Sidhu hopes Mann brings back Punjab on revival path with pro...

Hooda meets Rahul, then meets Azad, parleys begin on boosting Congress

Bhupinder Hooda meets Rahul Gandhi, then meets Ghulam Nabi Azad; parleys begin on boosting Congress

No one talked of leaving the Congress: G-23 sources; demand ...

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal foregoes his pension as MLA

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal forgoes pension as ex-MLA

Puts out a tweet to this effect

Cities

View All

Amritsar MC meeting unlikely on March 21

Amritsar MC meeting unlikely on March 21

AAP MLAs set to walk on tightrope

Raid by AAP MLA: Amritsar teachers, school heads say ‘not in a state of panic’

The winds of change: Pics of Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh start adorning govt offices' walls

Punjabi literary gem Dev Dard passes away

Former CPS Sarup Singla quits SAD

Former CPS Sarup Singla quits SAD

Experts: Off-season management of pest-infested crop must

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

More Bathinda, Mansa voters opted for NOTA

Bathinda thermal plant employees ‘punish’ SAD, Congress over closure

Tile-laden truck veers off road in Zirakpur, leaves 3 dead

Tile-laden truck veers off road in Zirakpur, leaves 3 dead

Tepid response to Covid vaccine for 12+ in Chandigarh

Four test positive for Covid in Chandigarh

‘Let mentally ill use Indira Holiday Home, at least for now’

Chandigarh: CAT to take call on extending retirement age of GMCH doctors

Harmeet Singh Kalka announces separate party

Harmeet Singh Kalka announces separate party

Sexual assault accused held after encounter with police in Delhi

Technical glitch delays services on 3 Delhi Metro lines

Jamia professor held in Rs 1-lakh bribery case

Swearing-in ceremony : All routes to Khatkar Kalan were busy!

Swearing-in ceremony: All routes to Khatkar Kalan were busy!

United colours of 'Basant' at Bhagwant Mann's swearing-in

22-yr-old reunited with family after 7 years, thanks to CM Bhagwant Mann's swearing-in

Jalandhar West: Improving education, healthcare on my agenda, says Sheetal Angural

Jalandhar MC staff allege misbehaviour by brother of AAP legislator

Vaccination of 12-14 age group begins, 73 jabbed

Vaccination of 12-14 age group begins, 73 jabbed in Ludhiana

AAP's Rajinder Pal Kaur defeats 16 candidates in LIP stronghold Ludhiana South seat

One dead, two test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Healthcare staff urges Punjab CM to fill vacancies, provide infra in hospitals

Illegal buildings: State-level technical panel to fix accountability of Ludhiana MC officials for lapses

Patiala district sees low turnout on Day 1

Children Covid vaccination drive: Patiala district sees low turnout on Day 1

Patiala civic body razes 'temple site'