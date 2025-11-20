Janjatiya Gaurav Divas celebrated

The 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda was celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas at GMS, Pocket No 6, NAC, Manimajra. On the eighth day of the celebrations, students showcased their talents through cultural performances, tribal dances, and songs, highlighting the rich heritage and culture of Indian tribal communities. The efforts of the students and teachers were appreciated by school in-charge Neelam Sood, who praised their hard work and dedication in making the event a success. The event aimed to create awareness about the importance of preserving and promoting tribal culture and heritage.

Advertisement