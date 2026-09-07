Janmashtami celebrated

DAV Public School, Alampur, celebrated Janmashtami for students from Nursery to Class II under the theme “Nand Ke Ghar Anand Bhayo”. The celebration featured colourful Krishna-themed group dances, a short ‘Krishna Leela’ play and captivating solo performances. The festivities reached a high point with the traditional ‘matki phod’, creating excitement among the young learners. Principal Surjeet Kumar Rana blessed the students, appreciated their participation and encouraged them to follow Lord Krishna’s values of love, compassion, righteousness and devotion.

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