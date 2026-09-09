Janmashtami celebrated

The young learners from Nursery to Class II of Delhi Public School, Sector 92, Mohali, celebrated Janmashtami. Through a vibrant assembly, soulful ‘bhajans’ graceful dances and colourful presentations, the children beautifully portrayed the playful childhood of Lord Krishna. Dressed as little Krishna, Radha and gopis, they filled the school with festive spirit and devotion. The celebration was a delightful blend of faith, culture, music and dance, creating cherished memories for the little ones.

Advertisement