Janmashtami celebrated

Radha Krishan Public School, Thol, celebrated Janmashtami. Vibrant cultural performances conveyed the timeless teachings of Lord Krishna. Chairman Rajesh Lamba, president Jasvinder Anttal and secretary Kulvinder Singh highlighted the importance of good character, discipline, courage, compassion and righteousness. Principal Teena Chauhan urged students to face challenges fearlessly and move ahead with determination. The celebration concluded with an inspiring message that wisdom, courage and strong character form the foundation of true success.

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