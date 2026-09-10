Janmashtami celebrated at AC Global School, Banur

AC Global School, Banur, celebrated Janmashtami, showcasing the cultural heritage and values associated with Lord Krishna’s birth. The highlight was a role play depicting the eternal friendship of Krishna and Sudama, with students portraying the characters confidently and expressively. Colourful dance performances, vibrant costumes and melodious music added to the festive spirit. The celebration conveyed meaningful messages of love, kindness, righteousness and devotion. The students’ enthusiasm and dedication made the occasion memorable and joyous for the entire school community.

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