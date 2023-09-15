Janmashtami celebrated at DC Model School, Panchkula

Janmashtami was celebrated at the school. The kindergarten section was fully decorated. Dressed as Radha and Krishna, the cute little ones added a traditional touch to the entire celebrations. The celebration began with a story-telling session in which teachers illustrated the fact that whenever there is dominance of malevolence ‘He’ will reincarnate to destroy the evil and save the good. Puja was also performed by the staff and students. Prasad was distributed to all children after the puja followed by a cultural programme organised by the children and staff. They danced to the beat of Janmashtami songs and sang hymns and bhajans. Later, the students showcased their creativity making beautiful headgear with peacock feathers. Principal Usha Gupta, extended her greetings of the day in her message to the staff and parents. Director of the school Bharat B Gupta also extended his warm greetings on the festival.

#Panchkula