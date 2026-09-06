Janmashtami celebrated with religious fervour

AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali, reverberated with religious fervour as students and staff celebrated Janmashtami, the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. A series of activities were organised for students to commemorate the festival. Students of the Pre-Primary and Primary wings visited the Lakshmi Narayan Temple, where they worshipped Lord Krishna and sought blessings. A dedicated assembly was also held to mark the occasion, highlighting the significance of the festival and its life lessons. Associate Director (Academics) Parnika Singh and Principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla extended warm wishes to students and their families, highlighting the significance of festivals in teaching valuable life lessons.

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