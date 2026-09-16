Janmashtami celebrated with spiritual fervour

Janmashtami was celebrated with great enthusiasm and spiritual fervour at PML SD Public School, Sector 19-C, Chandigarh. The celebration beautifully blended devotion, creativity and meaningful reflection on the teachings of Lord Krishna. A variety of engaging activities were organised for the students, including collage-making, Matki decoration and vibrant dance performances. The students participated enthusiastically and showcased their creativity through colourful artwork and traditional presentations. A special activity, “Pot of Joy”, encouraged students to reflect on the sadness and challenges present in today's world. They expressed what they would wish Lord Krishna to take away from society, including hatred, violence, loneliness, bullying and other forms of negativity, while filling their pots with messages of hope, love, kindness and happiness. Students also created Govardhan Hills to symbolise the challenges they wished Lord Krishna would take away from today's world. Hatred, bullying and pollution were depicted as modern-day storms threatening society and nature. The activity conveyed Krishna's timeless message of love, protection, kindness and care for the environment.

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