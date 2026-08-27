Jashandeep wins 3 silver medals in track events

Jashandeep Singh, an Under-17 athlete of SA Jain Senior Model School, Ambala City, delivered an impressive performance at Operation Maidan, Ambala Police Public Athletes Meet 2026, held at Police Line Ground, Ambala City. Demonstrating remarkable speed, stamina and determination, he secured second position in the 100m, 200m and 400m events, winning three silver medals for the school. The Managing Committee members and Principal Dr. Renu Gahlawat congratulated Jashandeep on his achievement and wished him continued success in his sporting endeavours.

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