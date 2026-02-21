DT
Home / The School Tribune / Jaskeerat Khaira felicitated

Jaskeerat Khaira felicitated

School notes

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:17 AM Feb 21, 2026 IST
Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, felicitated Jaskeerat Khaira of Class IX (Army Wing - Junior Wing) for her outstanding achievements and confident representation at several prestigious events. She served as the Central Master of Ceremonies for the Ladies Meet organised by the Army Wives Welfare Association and during the visit of Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Singh. She also anchored the Youth Exchange Programme Cultural Performance and the DG Commendation Cards and Medallions Award Ceremony, where she was herself honoured. Jaskeerat further conducted the Governor's 'At Home' ceremony hosted by Gulab Chand Kataria and earned the DG Commendation Card for her dedication and excellence. As Flag Area Briefer of PHHP&C Directorate, she had the honour of briefing Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi and was presented with a special memento. The school also felicitated the school band for winning the silver medal in the National School Band Competition (Northern Zone), organised by the Directorate of Education, GNCT of Delhi under Samagra Shiksha.

