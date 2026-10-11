Jasmehak wins 5 medals in skating

Students of Gurukul World School, Mohali, showcased exceptional talent at the District and Open District Skating Competitions held at the Sports Stadium, Sector 78, Mohali. Jasmehak Kaur, a student of Class VI won two gold and three silver medals across various races. Guntas Raipuri of Class IV secured a bronze and a silver medal, while Anaaya Dhillon of Class III won silver medal in the goalkeeper category at the Roller Hockey State Championship, Chandigarh. Sahibjot Singh of Class II bagged bronze in the 1000m rink race, and LKG student Inayat Kaur won gold and bronze medals. Principal Poonamjit Kaur congratulated the young achievers and appreciated their dedication and sporting spirit.

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