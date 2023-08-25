Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Pekhubela, Una

Under the Vigyan Jyoti programme, an initiative aimed at fostering scientific curiosity and empowerment, a significant event transpired at the Vidyalaya. The occasion saw the distribution of educational resource material to students of Class XII (science) from the school, as well as selected girls from neighbouring institutions, including GSSS, Nangran, GGSSS, Santoshgarh, KV, Bangana, and KV, Saloh. The ceremony, attended by Ankita, Vigyan Jyoti Coordinator, and Raj Singh, Principal, JNV, Una, marked a pivotal moment in these young learners’ educational journey.

#Una