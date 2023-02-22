Jawahar Navodya Vidyalaya, Pekhubela (Una)

Shivangani Singh, a student of Class X of the school, qualified the preliminary round and got selected for the state round of 'Fit India Quiz- 2022', conducted by the NTA. The second edition of this quiz, launched by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur last year had witnessed participation of 61,981 students from 16,702 schools from across 702 districts of India. Out of them, only 418 students have been selected for the state round. Earlier too, Shivangani had made her school proud by getting selected for ISRO’s young scientist programme and had also found asteroids under Khagolshala Asteroids Search Campaign held at international level. She is also a national-level volleyball player.
