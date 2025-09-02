Jayantika Kamboj’s two books published

An alumna of Chaman Vatika Gurukul, Ambala, Jayantika Kamboj, pass out of 2024-2025, has authored and published two books inspired by the epics, Mahabharata and Ramayana, namely ‘Wisdom from Ramayana (Timeless Tales-1)’ and ‘Wisdom from Mahabharata (Timeless Tale-2)’. Her work beautifully bridges ancient philosophy with modern perspectives, offering readers a treasure trove of insights from India’s greatest epics.

