JD International School, Safidon

Students of the school participated in the Inter-School Games organised by the Roller Skating Federation of India, recognised by the government at the district level. It was held at Narwana. In the 7 to 9 (Quad) category, Agamjot bagged thesecond position, while Ritwik got the third position. In the 9 to 11 (Quad) category, Harit got the second position, while Samardeep Singh bagged the third position. In the 11 to 14 boys category, Cherish got the first position, while in the girls category, Khushpreet Kaur got the first position.