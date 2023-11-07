JD International School, Safidon

Students of the school participated in the Inter-School Games organised by the Roller Skating Federation of India, recognised by the government at the district level. It was held at Narwana. In the 7 to 9 (Quad) category, Agamjot bagged thesecond position, while Ritwik got the third position. In the 9 to 11 (Quad) category, Harit got the second position, while Samardeep Singh bagged the third position. In the 11 to 14 boys category, Cherish got the first position, while in the girls category, Khushpreet Kaur got the first position.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Voting begins in first phase of assembly polls in Chhattisgarh; CRPF commando injured in blast
A CRPF commando is injured in an IED blast triggered by Naxa...
Nearly 33 per cent voter turnout till 11 am in Mizoram assembly polls
Technical glitches in EVM are reported from a polling statio...
Marginal dip in pollution levels in Delhi, AQI in 'very poor' category
The national capital's Air Quality Index stands at 394, a ma...
Rs 7 lakh dispute likely to be motive for Swiss woman's murder: Sources
The accused -- 33-year-old Gurpreet Singh -- has been booked...
AFT upholds dismissal and life imprisonment to soldier court-martialled for shooting dead his colleague while on duty
The incident had taken place in December 2012 in an infantry...