JD International School, Safidon

The school celebrated Farmers’ Day with appreciation for the hardworking farmers who play a crucial role in society. The event aimed to raise awareness about the significance of agriculture and express gratitude to the farmers for their dedication. A group song was sung and a speech was delivered expressing gratitude towards farmers and emphasising the role agriculture plays in sustaining our lives. Students visited farms for direct interaction with local farmers to pay their gratitude to them and gained a deeper understanding of the importance of agriculture in society. It was a new experience for students.

