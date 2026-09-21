JD International School, Safidon-Assandh, celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi

JD International School, Safidon-Assandh, celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with devotion and enthusiasm by organising a Ganesh Visarjan ceremony on the school premises. The programme began with a traditional prayer and aarti of Lord Ganesha, followed by the ceremonial immersion of the idol. Students participated enthusiastically and showcased their respect for Indian culture and traditions. The school management also sensitised students about environmental conservation and encouraged them to celebrate religious festivals in an eco-friendly and responsible manner. Chairman S.K. Bhardwaj said Lord Ganesha symbolised knowledge, wisdom and intellect, and urged students to embrace hard work, discipline and strong values.

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