Home / The School Tribune / Jeon Wala school kid donates books on birthday

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:30 AM Feb 05, 2026 IST
Major Ajaib Singh Convent School, Jeon Wala, witnessed an inspiring and value-based celebration when Jashanpreet Kaur Mann of Rajeana village, mother of Harrehmat Kaur (Class VI), donated books on the occasion of her daughter's birthday. The thoughtfully selected collection of biographies of great scientists and motivational books aims to ignite scientific temper, curiosity and positive thinking among students. Expressing deep appreciation, Principal Dr SS Brar remarked, "I strongly encourage such meaningful celebrations in our school. Celebrating birthdays through book donation, distribution of plants or other knowledge and environment-oriented activities is far more impactful than distributing sweets. Such initiatives nurture responsible citizens, promote reading culture and sow the seeds of lifelong learning. I sincerely appreciate Jashanpreet Kaur Mann for setting a commendable example for parents and students alike."

