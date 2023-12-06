Jesus’ Sacred Heart School, Ludhiana

The annual function was held at school. The ceremonial lamp was lit by the Chairperson Amarjit Kaur Sehgal, accompanied by the Directors of the school, Pawandeep Singh and Ramandeep Singh, other management members and Principal Kirti Sharma. The cultural extravaganza began with the mesmerising ‘Durga vandana’. The array of events that followed were the sports item featuring various activities such as skating, judo, aerial act, martial arts, gatka and much more, highlighting the school’s commitment towards holistic development. A fashion show on the theme, ‘Palace of Illusion’, the epic Mahabharata came to life as women characters took centre stage, showcasing a mesmerising blend of tradition and modernity. A poignant mime dance unfolded, narrating the inspiring journey of a resilient child facing challenges, culminating in a celebration of their remarkable achievements at the Paralympics. The shadow dance, drone dance and finale stole the limelight. The prize distribution ceremony saw the chairperson felicitating students excelling in academics, sports and co-curricular activities.