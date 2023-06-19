Jindal Vidya Mandir, Sholtu

The child MLA for one day, Eva Bhardwaj, spoke at the first 'Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Baal Satra '. Fulfilling the role of an aware and responsible MLA of Opposition, Eva Bhardwaj from Kinnaur raised local issues regarding heart-wrenching environmental degradation and also gave valid suggestions to cope up with the issues under Rule of Procedure 324. She mentioned that hydel power projects, although beneficial in generating electricity and employment, had caused long-term chaos for rivers, water resources and mountains. She suggested ways to reduce the burden on nature while at the same time generating clean energy and employment by establishing solar panels. Eva summarised her opinion by saying that now was the time to popularise solar energy in place of hydel energy to save the rivers, hills, forests and plains, for a better future.