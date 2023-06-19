Jindal Vidya Mandir, Sholtu

The child MLA for one day, Eva Bhardwaj, spoke at the first 'Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Baal Satra '. Fulfilling the role of an aware and responsible MLA of Opposition, Eva Bhardwaj from Kinnaur raised local issues regarding heart-wrenching environmental degradation and also gave valid suggestions to cope up with the issues under Rule of Procedure 324. She mentioned that hydel power projects, although beneficial in generating electricity and employment, had caused long-term chaos for rivers, water resources and mountains. She suggested ways to reduce the burden on nature while at the same time generating clean energy and employment by establishing solar panels. Eva summarised her opinion by saying that now was the time to popularise solar energy in place of hydel energy to save the rivers, hills, forests and plains, for a better future.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bhagwant Mann govt to amend Sikh Gurdwara Act to 'ensure free telecast rights' of Gurbani from Golden Temple at cabinet meeting today
SGPC slams the Chief Minister for “directly interfering in t...
Manipur remains tense, women out on streets to protest violence; curfew eased
PM Modi’s silence hurting, say 10 oppn parties | Army conduc...
Canada-based pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Nijjar shot dead
He had played a key role in organising the Khalistan referen...
Several injured as bus overturns in Uttarakhand's Champawat
According to the police, the bus reportedly had 50-60 passen...
Update reservist pension in accordance with revisions applicable to regular soldiers, rules AFT
The Tribunal’s ruling comes as a big relief to the fading br...