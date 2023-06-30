Jindal Vidya Mandir, Sholtu

With the motive of developing scientific aptitude and creative thinking, the school organised a science exhibition on the school premises. Students exhibited their charts, models and projects for the visitors. All were awestruck with the experiments of chemistry, mystery of physics and hidden world of biology. Some fun games counters were also set up where the visitors enjoyed a lot. The exhibition was a great success and everyone appreciated the efforts of the students and Science Department.
