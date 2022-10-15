JNV, Pekhubela, Una

Students of the school in their Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) created projects like line-following robot and blind alarming system and showcased these in the science exhibition organised by the school under the guidance of Anoopa Thakur, Principal. Deputy Director (Elementary Education), Una, Devinder Chandel inaugurated the exhibitions. He motivated students to keep working hard and prove assets for the nation. The students showcased their innovative projects made under the guidance of Ankita (ATL in-charge) and LLF trainer Shailendra provided by Dell Technologies.