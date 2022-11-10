JNV, Pekhubela, Una

Students of the school in their Atal tinkering lab created wonderful projects like line-following robot, blind alarming system, etc, and showcased them in the science exhibition organised by the vidyalaya under the guidance of Principal Anoopa Thakur. Deputy Director, Elementary Education, Una, Devinder Chandel inaugurated the exhibition and keenly observed all the projects. He motivated the students to keep working hard and prove to be assets for the nation. The students showcased their innovative projects made under the guidance of Ankita, ATL in-charge, and LLF trainer Shailendra provided by Dell Technologies.