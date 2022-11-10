JNV, Pekhubela, Una

Students of the school in their Atal tinkering lab created wonderful projects like line-following robot, blind alarming system, etc, and showcased them in the science exhibition organised by the vidyalaya under the guidance of Principal Anoopa Thakur. Deputy Director, Elementary Education, Una, Devinder Chandel inaugurated the exhibition and keenly observed all the projects. He motivated the students to keep working hard and prove to be assets for the nation. The students showcased their innovative projects made under the guidance of Ankita, ATL in-charge, and LLF trainer Shailendra provided by Dell Technologies.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
COP27: India insists on new global climate finance target by 2024, says previously set goal of USD 100 billion per year not enough
Developing countries are pushing rich countries to agree to ...
Himachal Assembly polls: Campaign ends, fate of 412 candidates to be decided on November 12
The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8, almost...
T20 World Cup: Experts slam India’s ‘timid’ powerplay approach after embarrassing semifinal defeat
England hammered India by 10 wickets, with Alex Hales and Jo...
8 Indians among 10 killed in Maldives garage fire
Nationalities of two other victims yet to be ascertained, 28...
India top priority for US, waiting period for visa to significantly fall by mid-2023: Official
Plan is to issue around one lakh visas every month, says US ...