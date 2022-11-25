Josephians win TT c'ship

Students of St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44-D, Chandigarh, won gold medal at the UT Inter-School Table Tennis Under-17 Girls Tournament held on November 14 and 15. The members of the management and Principal applauded the effort of the team and congratulated the players for their spectacular accomplishment. They also praised the consistent effort put in by the coaches for bringing out the best from the young talented players.
