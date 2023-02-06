Josephites win yoga tourney

Students of St. Joseph's Sr Sec School, Sector 44-D, Chandigarh, won the second position in the Yoga UT Inter-School Tournament. They performed various "asans" such as Chakraasan, Parvatasana and Shirshaasan with agility. The judges appreciated the hard work of students while declaring the results. These students owe their victory to their mentors and coaches. Principal Monica Chawla congratulated the winners and emphasised on the importance of yoga which helps in achieving both physical and mental well-being.