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Home / The School Tribune / JPS Academy, Assandh

JPS Academy, Assandh

CBSE Class X toppers

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:44 AM Apr 25, 2026 IST
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The institution has once again upheld its tradition of excellence by delivering outstanding results in the CBSE Class X examination by achieving a 100% pass result. This year, a total of 221 students appeared for the examination, and all of them passed successfully. The meritorious students brought laurels to the school with their excellent scores. Nancy, Namandeep and Udita secured the top position with 98.2%. Chirag scored 97%, Sanjanu and Anshuman scored 96.6%, while Bhavy secured 96.4%. Additionally, Reet (96.2%), Pari (96%), Gurshagan (95.8%), Sahajne?? (95.4%), Lavanya (95.2%) and Bhavya (95%) also delivered outstanding performances. On this occasion, the Chairman of the school, Yogender Rana, congratulated all students, parents and teachers.

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