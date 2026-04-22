JPS Academy, Nissing has once again demonstrated academic excellence by securing a remarkable 100% pass result in the CBSE Class X Board Examination for the session 2025–26. A total of 132 students appeared for the examination, and all successfully passed, reflecting the consistent efforts of students, teachers, and parents. Harnoor emerged as the school topper with an impressive 96.4%, followed closely by Navya, Romil, and Divya, who each scored 96%. Tanveer secured 95%, while other high achievers included Aayush (94.2%), Tejas (94.2%), Sparsh (94%), Aayush (93.6%), Harmilan (93.2%), Piyanshi (93%), and Simran (92.8%). The performance distribution highlights the school’s strong academic standards, with five students scoring above 95%, 15 above 90%, 32 above 80%, and 75 above 60%.

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