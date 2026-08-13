JPS Academy students shine at SGFI Games

JPS Academy, Nissing, celebrated the outstanding achievements of its young athletes at the SGFI District Games 2026-27, held in Karnal. The students excelled across skating, chess, basketball, volleyball, kabaddi, athletics, taekwondo, wushu and softball. Agamjot Singh, Shubhdeep Kaur, Mahindeep, Shanvi, Seerat, Paramhargunpreet, Jannat, Kanisk Choudhary, Mukul Taya, Gautam, Aryan, Ritin Chaudhary, Tanish, Niket Taya, Jasroop Singh, Viren, Parshant Grack, Iraj, Devansh, Shaurya, Akashpreet, Ishan Soni, Dipti, Radhika, Ritin Choudhary, Priyal, Heman, Khushi, Mehak, Asmin, Manvi and Sukhmanpreet Kaur brought laurels to the school, with several earning selection for the state-level games. Chairperson Anju Rana and Principal Balraj Singh congratulated the students, coaches and parents.

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