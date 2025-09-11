JPS Academy volleyball team comes second runner-up

The U-17 volleyball team of JPS Academy, Nissing came second runner-up in the 15th CBSE Cluster Volleyball Tournament 2025–26. The tournament was held at The Spring Era Public School, Uldepur, Sonipat. The team, comprising Gautam, Noyal, and Ayush from Grade X, Yogesh of Grade IX, Kunal and Saksham of Grade XI and Varshit Battan of Grade XII, displayed remarkable teamwork, energy and determination. The young players fought hard in every match and earned their place among the top teams of the cluster. Principal Balraj Singh congratulated the team for their spirited performance and encouraged them to aim higher in future tournaments.

