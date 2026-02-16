Junior School Annual Sports Day celebrated

Shivalik Public School, Mohali, celebrated its Junior School Annual Sports Day under the theme ‘Joyful Strides for Patriotism’. The programme began with the ceremonial sports torch and an impressive march past by Class V. Before the competitive events, students presented a captivating series of patriotic drills, including Salute to the Tricolour, Voices of Young India, Discipline in Unity, Rhythm of the Nation, Peaceful India, Power of Young India, Energetic India, Circles of Unity, Petals of Patriotism, and the grand finale, ‘Tiranga in Motion’. The sporting events included the 100 m and 80 m races, shuttle race, skipping race, and lemon spoon race, along with a fun musical chairs activity for teachers. Winners were honoured during the medal distribution ceremony. In her address, Dr. Anupkiran Kaur emphasised the role of sports in fostering discipline, teamwork, fitness, and patriotic values.
