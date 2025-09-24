Junior Sports Day celebrated

St Thomas’ School, Shimla, celebrated Junior Sports Day where students from classes III to V participated in a variety of sporting events. The occasion was graced by Dr Vinita Roy, Pastor of Christ Church, Shimla, as the chief guest. The programme commenced with a prayer song, followed by a colourful musical drill performance by students. The young athletes then showcased their talent and energy in an array of events, including flat races, sack races, three-leg races, obstacle races, taekwondo, lezim, dumbbell PT, hurdle races, mass PT and tug of war. Parents also enthusiastically joined in fun-filled games like musical chairs and balancing books. Toshqui House secured first place in the Tug of War, while Kasturi House won top honours in the March Past. Individual winners included Arman, Ravi, Parushi, Mrinal, Arun and Manya in flat races, Hanspriya in the sack race and Manan and Manya in the obstacle race, among others. In her address, Principal Vidhupriya Chakravarty emphasised that Sports Day aimed to promote not only physical fitness but also teamwork, discipline and sportsmanship among children. Roy praised efforts of the school for providing a platform where students could display their athletic abilities while learning life values like team spirit, hard work and self-confidence.

