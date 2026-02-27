DT
PT
The School Tribune / Junior Sports Meet organised

Junior Sports Meet organised

School notes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 07:26 AM Feb 27, 2026 IST
Shemrock World, Ropar, playground transformed into a vibrant arena of enthusiasm and celebration as the school successfully hosted its much-awaited Junior Sports Meet, Vijaypath 2025-26. The events were creatively designed to match the age and enthusiasm of the students. The delightful 'Bunny Race' featured participants wearing sparkling tiaras and holding bright carrots as they hopped joyfully toward the finish line. The energetic Frog Race had students leaping ahead with determination, while the lively Kangaroo Race became a visual treat as children sported adorable kangaroo masks and bounced forward with playful confidence. Adding warmth to the celebration, parents enthusiastically participated in special parent-child races like "Get Ready for School." To promote the idea of a healthy mind and body, the students gracefully presented a synchronised yoga performance, spreading a message of calmness, balance and inner strength. The cultural vibrancy of Punjab came alive as students delivered a high-energy bhangra performance, captivating the audience with rhythmic beats and colourful attire. Several other musical performances and cultural items were showcased by the students, highlighting their confidence, creativity and overall talent beyond the sports field. The event was inaugurated by chief guest Joshica Sood, Judicial Magistrate First Class-cum-Civil Judge (Junior Division), Ropar, who declared the meet open with a symbolic balloon ceremony. The celebration also marked a proud moment as the school welcomed its new Principal, Gurinder Sehgal, in the presence of Chairman Raghav Berry, Academic Director Ravneet Berry and other dignitaries.

