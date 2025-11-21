DT
Home / The School Tribune / Junior Sports Meet organised

Junior Sports Meet organised

School note

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Nov 21, 2025 IST
DAV Public School, Mohal, Kullu, celebrated Children’s Day by organising a Junior Sports Meet for Nursery to Class VII. The school playground came alive with laughter, cheers, and vibrant energy as young learners participated in a variety of fun-filled games. Students showcased their excitement and sporting spirit in events such as frog race, balloon race, eat the hanging bun, musical chairs, sack race, and many more engaging activities. Each event was designed to promote teamwork, confidence, and joyful learning. Students who excelled in various events were awarded prizes, adding to their joy and motivation. Principal RS Rana was the chief guest. In his inspiring address, he told the children that they are the heartbeat of the institution and encouraged them to cultivate curiosity, discipline, and compassion as essential qualities for their growth.

