Junior stars shine in sports meet

Students of St. Mary’s School, Chandigarh won medals in different events in Chandigarh Sub-Junior and junior Athletics Championship 2022- 2023 held at Sports Complex, Sector 7, recently. B.Krishna Wadhwa of Class IX won bronze medal in U-16 Boys hurdle race. Sanna of Class IX won a bronze medal in U-16 Girls’ discus throw event. Lakshay of Class VI won silver medal U-14 Boys’ javelin throw. Aksh Mor of Class IV won a bronze medal in U-10 Boys’ javelin throw. Arijit Yadav of Class III won gold medal in U-8 Boys’ javelin throw and 50 m race. Aarav of Class II won a silver medal in U-8 Boys’ 50 m race & bronze medal in U-8 Boys’ 80 m race. School Chairman, Rev. Fr. Aju Abraham congratulated the sports enthusiasts for bringing laurels to the school. Principal Dr. Martin Das Rao congratulated the winners on their triumph.