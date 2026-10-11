Junior Women’s Archery Championship begins

The 41st Haryana State Senior & Junior Women’s Archery Championship 2026-27 began with enthusiasm at Indus Global Academy, Kinana, Jind. Organised by the Haryana Archery Association, the two-day championship brings together talented women archers from across Haryana. The opening day featured the inauguration and competitions in various senior and junior categories, highlighting the athletes’ precision, discipline and determination. The event is being conducted under the guidance of Capt Abhimanyu, president, Haryana Archery Association; Advocate Ram Niwas Hooda, general secretary; and Subhash Sheoran, treasurer. The academy extended its best wishes to all participants.

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