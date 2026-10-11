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Home / The School Tribune / Junior Women’s Archery Championship begins

Junior Women’s Archery Championship begins

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:32 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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The 41st Haryana State Senior & Junior Women’s Archery Championship 2026-27 began with enthusiasm at Indus Global Academy, Kinana, Jind. Organised by the Haryana Archery Association, the two-day championship brings together talented women archers from across Haryana. The opening day featured the inauguration and competitions in various senior and junior categories, highlighting the athletes’ precision, discipline and determination. The event is being conducted under the guidance of Capt Abhimanyu, president, Haryana Archery Association; Advocate Ram Niwas Hooda, general secretary; and Subhash Sheoran, treasurer. The academy extended its best wishes to all participants.

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