Home / The School Tribune / 'Junk to Joy' awareness campaign at Sanskriti KMV School, Jalandhar

‘Junk to Joy’ awareness campaign at Sanskriti KMV School, Jalandhar

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jul 02, 2025 IST
In a spirited initiative to promote healthier eating habits and raise awareness about the ill effects of junk food, students of grades IX to XII launched “Junk to Joy” awareness campaign under the guidance of the Science Department. The campaign aimed to educate students about the harmful consequences of consuming junk food and to inspire a shift towards a nutritious and balanced diet. The launch witnessed enthusiastic student-led classroom sessions, where informative discussions were held highlighting the importance of incorporating fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins into daily meals. Taking the message beyond words, students brought healthy homemade meals in their tiffin boxes. Supporting the initiative, the school canteen completely revamped its menu, replacing all junk food with wholesome and nutritious options. Principal Rachna Monga lauded the students’ efforts, commending their passion and proactive approach in spreading awareness about nutrition and wellness. She urged all students to take up the 15-day challenge with full commitment and carry forward the message of healthy living in their families and communities.

