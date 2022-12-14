K V, Dharamsala Cantt.

The birth anniversary of Subrahmanya Bharti was celebrated at the school.The three-day programme was inaugurated online and was hosted by Dr. Rajendra Singh. He talked about Bhartiji's dedication towards the nation. Subrahmanya Bharati was a Tamil poet and is also known as 'Mahakavi Bharatiyar'. Apart from being a poet, he was a freedom fighter, social reformer, journalist and a bridge of unity between North and South India. Various activities were presented by the students of the school in Hindi, English and Sanskrit. The Principal Pushpa Sharma encouraged the students to learn more languages.