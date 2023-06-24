K V Dharamsala Cantt

The International Day of Yoga under a week-long programme wherein different activities was conducted. On the first day, Chaman Singh, TGT Physical Education, and Manjuli, PRT, told the students about the importance of yoga and its history through an online medium. A debate competition was organised on the topic 'benefits of yoga and nutritious food'. Various yogasanas were demonstrated to the students. A poster-making competition on yoga was also conducted. The pupils practised yoga, 'surya namaskar' and meditation. Kumari Lata, a disciple of the International Yoga Guru Shri Ranjit Singh, explained the importance of yoga through various yogasanas. Students of Class VIII Yug Dutt and Akanksha were awarded for 'best yoga postures'. Principal Pushpa Sharma explained the importance of yoga to the students and said by regularly including it in their daily routine, it'll help keep them fit.