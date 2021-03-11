Kabir bags maths scholarship

Kabir Sandhu, a student of Class XII (Non-Medical), Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, has been selected for the first-year Mehta Fellowships Programme in Mathematics for Young Scientists (PROMYS) from July 3-August 13 at Boston University, USA. As a first-year PROMYS participant, he will join approximately 60 others in an intensive effort to explore a large assortment of unusually challenging problems in the Number Theory. The problems will be designed to give him an opportunity to practice the art of mathematical discovery— numerical exploration, formulation and critique of conjectures, and techniques of proof and generalisation. Kabir is a gifted student and has bagged various prizes in academics, especially in science and mathematics. Principal Gulshan Kaur congratulated Kabir and his parents for this achievement.