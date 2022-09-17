Kabir gets AIR 679 in JEE (Ad)

Kabir Nagpal from Emm Aar International School, Adampur, secured All India Rank 679 in JEE Advanced examination. According to Kabir’s father Dr Rajnish Kant Nagpal, mother Dr Manika Nagpal and sister Dr Nitya Nagpal, the result is an outcome of hard work of several years. School Chairman Dr Sarav Mohan Tandon said the children had to face a lot of problems due to non-opening of the schools in the pandemic, but the tireless efforts of Kabir made this result possible. With this marvellous result, Kabir has made his family, teachers and school proud.