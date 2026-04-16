Kaintal Public School, Patiala celebrates Neerja House Show

The school celebrated the Neerja House Show with enthusiasm. The event began with a lamp lighting ceremony by Principal Dr Rajinder Kaur Virk, followed by a shabad and her address. Students presented Punjabi folk dances and musical performances. A Punjabi play based on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre was also enacted to pay tribute to the martyrs. The programme concluded with a sense of cultural pride and patriotism.

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