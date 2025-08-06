DT
Home / The School Tribune / Kala Utsav held at Shivalik Public School

Kala Utsav held at Shivalik Public School

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Aug 06, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Shivalik Public School celebrated artistic flair and cultural diversity by hosting a vibrant Music and Dance event under 'Kala Utsav 2025', for students of Classes IX to XII. The programme opened with a soulful Shabad, followed by a warm welcome address encouraging immersion in artistic expression. The music segment featured melodious vocal performances, showcasing the musical talents of students. This was followed by a spirited dance competition with performances rooted in the folk traditions of Punjab, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, reflecting the school's commitment to cultural heritage and artistic development.

