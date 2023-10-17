Kala Utsav at GMSSS-16, Chandigarh

A cluster-level Kala Utsav was organised at GMSSS 16 on Friday. A number of competitions were held in different categories for the students of cluster number 4 . The students showcased their talent in various fields like music (vocal and instrumental), dance, sculpting, painting and acting. The winners will now be competing at the state level in the next round. GMSSS-16 bagged the first slots in 12 categories out of the total 20.
RESULTS: Classical vocal: Augustya (1st); folk vocal: Harshit (1st); instrumental melodic: Paras Kolhi and Jaismine (1st); instrumental percussion: Anhad (1st).classical dance: Bhumika and Tanmay (1st); 3D sculpture: Sanam and Ravneet (1st); indigenous toys: Pankaj (1st); and role play: Tanmay and Vanshika (1st).
