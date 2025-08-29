DT
Kala utsav organised at PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sector 31, Chandigarh

Kala utsav organised at PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sector 31, Chandigarh

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:31 AM Aug 29, 2025 IST
A two-day cluster-level Kala Utsav was organised at the school. The programme was inaugurated by chief guest Preeti Sexsena, Deputy Commissioner KVS Regional Office Chandigarh, in the company of the guest of honour RC Sharma, Assistant Commissioner, and Virander Singh, Principal, KV Sector 47 Chandigarh, with the lighting of a lamp, which was followed by a green welcome by the venue Principal Subhash Chand. Subsequently, a welcome song, dance and speech were presented by students of the venue school. During the occasion, students of 12 KVs showcased their talent and skills in different fields under Ek Bharat and Shrestha Bharat (EBSB) and Kala Utsav. On day 1, events like dance (solo & group), instrumental music (solo & group), and theatre, traditional storytelling, visual art (2d & 3d), and display of artifacts/project were presented simultaneously in different places. On day 2, group song, vocal music (solo & group), artifact exhibition under EBSB, and on-the-spot painting were organised. Students from various KVs of the cluster participated. During the valedictory, winners of different events were announced and certificates were distributed. Vice-Principal Suresh Yadav said the winning teams will participate in the regional level and subsequently in the national-level Kala Utsav.

